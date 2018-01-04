Deal close: Chelsea given major hope regarding world class duo in transfer blow for Real Madrid

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he is close to signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge and that that could also mean Eden Hazard does the same.

The Belgium international’s future has been in some doubt recently as he looked to have stalled talks over a new deal, with his current contract expiring at the end of next season.

Courtois is now quoted as saying he’s close to signing an extension and that talks will take place in a few weeks as he is happy at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old also spoke of Hazard’s apparent commitment to sign a new contract as long as he does as well, which suggests his fellow countryman could soon be joining him in committing his future.

The former Atletico Madrid man added that Hazard is an irreplaceable talent at Chelsea and one that the club would struggle to replace even if it brought in a lot of money.

‘A deal is close,’ Courtois is quoted by HLN journalist Kristof Terreur. ‘It has just turned the new year, so we will wait a few weeks and then sit around the table. I’m happy at Chelsea and a deal is close.

‘Do Eden and I encourage each other? Yes. He will say “if you sign, I will sign” and I say the same to him.

Chelsea may keep hold of Real Madrid transfer target Eden Hazard

‘With the money he will raise, you can buy five players but none of them will be like Eden. It would be like Barcelona losing Lionel Messi or Real Madrid losing Cristiano Ronaldo.’

The Sun have previously linked Hazard with Real Madrid, and another report from the Sun also claimed Courtois was a target for the Spanish giants.

Still, it looks like being bad news for Los Blancos as Courtois seems close to staying and thereby also helping the Blues to keep hold of Hazard.

