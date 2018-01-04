Odds tumble dramatically on Chelsea sealing January transfer of Premier League star

Chelsea‘s odds on the Ross Barkley transfer have tumbled hugely

The Blues are now 1/5 favourites to sign the Everton midfielder

Bookies Ladbrokes have Chelsea odds-on to sign him this January

READ MORE: The bizarre Alvaro Morata stat that should have every Chelsea fan worried

Odds on Chelsea sealing the transfer of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley this January have tumbled to just 1/5 with Ladbrokes.

This puts the Blues firmly ahead of Tottenham in the race for the England international’s signature, with Spurs currently priced at 10/1 to sign him by February 1st.

Barkley has not played for Everton yet this season but Sky Sports claim he is back in training and quote Sam Allardyce as saying he expects offers to come in for him this winter.

Ladbrokes seem confident that Barkley’s destination will be Chelsea, with the Premier League champions arguably in need of more quality in the middle of the park after some indifferent displays from summer signings Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater for much of this campaign.

Barkley has shown what he can do at his best and could certainly be good enough for a club like Chelsea if he regained his best fitness and form.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: ‘If Conte is looking for strength in depth, he could do a lot worse than adding Barkley to his ranks and it looks as though the Italian gaffer may have won the race for the England star.’

The Telegraph also recently suggested Chelsea were leading Tottenham in the race for Barkley’s signature.