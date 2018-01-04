Odds tumble dramatically on Chelsea sealing January transfer of Premier League star

Odds on Chelsea sealing the transfer of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley this January have tumbled to just 1/5 with Ladbrokes.

This puts the Blues firmly ahead of Tottenham in the race for the England international’s signature, with Spurs currently priced at 10/1 to sign him by February 1st.

Barkley has not played for Everton yet this season but Sky Sports claim he is back in training and quote Sam Allardyce as saying he expects offers to come in for him this winter.

Ladbrokes seem confident that Barkley’s destination will be Chelsea, with the Premier League champions arguably in need of more quality in the middle of the park after some indifferent displays from summer signings Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater for much of this campaign.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte
Will Antonio Conte finally seal the transfer of Everton’s Ross Barkley?

Barkley has shown what he can do at his best and could certainly be good enough for a club like Chelsea if he regained his best fitness and form.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: ‘If Conte is looking for strength in depth, he could do a lot worse than adding Barkley to his ranks and it looks as though the Italian gaffer may have won the race for the England star.’

The Telegraph also recently suggested Chelsea were leading Tottenham in the race for Barkley’s signature.

