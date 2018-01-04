Jose Mourinho confirms major Manchester United injury boost ahead of Derby FA Cup tie

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Romelu Lukaku’s return for Manchester United

The Belgian suffered a head injury in the recent draw with Southampton

Lukaku is now fit to play again for the FA Cup tie against Derby County

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed Romelu Lukaku is back from injury and ready to play against Derby County in the FA Cup this Friday.

The Belgium international suffered what looked a bad head injury in the recent draw against Southampton at Old Trafford, and missed his side’s following game at Everton.

Fortunately, Lukaku seems to have made a speedy recovery and could now feature as United start their FA Cup journey with a third round tie against Derby at Old Trafford.

Mourinho added that he really only left the 24-year-old out against Everton as a precaution as he did not seem to actually suffer concussion after the blow to the head.

‘Romelu is back, Romelu is back,’ Mourinho is quoted on Football 365.

‘As I said it was not a concussion, it was a precaution, a protection for him. He wanted to play against Everton, but this time he is back.’

Lukaku has not been at his best lately, but United lack much in the way of recognised backup with Zlatan Ibrahimovic also injured and Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford largely playing out wide these days.