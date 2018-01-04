Tottenham keen to secure Harry Kane’s future, significant £200k-a-week deal lined up

Tottenham set to offer Harry Kane a big-money new contract

Real Madrid paired with an interest in the England international

Potential new deal would be significant, Kane would top a key list

Tottenham’s Harry Kane has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, and in turn Spurs are reportedly keen to secure his future.

Fresh from the most prolific season of his career to date last year in which he scored 35 goals in just 38 appearances, the 24-year-old has 24 goals in 25 outings so far this campaign.

Having now firmly established himself as a talisman for his team after coming through the youth ranks, coupled with the progress made under Mauricio Pochettino and a new stadium to look forward to, it all seems to be pointing in the right direction for the England international.

According to The Daily Mail, he may now be set to become the highest-paid Englishman in the Premier League as the club are lining up a £200,000-a-week contract for him.

It’s noted in the report that there has been interest from Real Madrid, and so with an obvious concern that they could lose their most prized asset, this move should be crucial in keeping Kane in north London for the foreseeable future.

With the platform to continue to be one of the best players in Europe coupled with a possibly lucrative new contract, the only missing piece after that would seemingly be winning trophies, which Spurs have fallen short in despite making progress under Pochettino’s stewardship.

If Tottenham can show their ambition and move closer to achieving that objective, then there is arguably no reason for Kane to leave, even if a European giant like Real Madrid come knocking on the door.