‘Already disrespected this club’ – Not every Chelsea fan is thrilled with key aspect of new signing

Chelsea completed deal to sign Ross Barkley from Everton on Friday

24-year-old has been given the No.8 jersey, previously worn by Lampard

Many supporters expressed disappointment with decision on Twitter

READ MORE: Chelsea complete £15m Barkley deal: Shirt number, contract details confirmed

Chelsea confirmed the signing of Ross Barkley on Friday, but one major decision hasn’t left all Blues fans impressed with the club or player.

As reported by BBC Sport, Chelsea have spent £15m to sign the 24-year-old from Everton, while the club’s official site note how he has been given the number 8 jersey having signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Oscar was the last player to wear that number, but it obviously comes with real significance given that Frank Lampard was the previous owner during his glittering spell in west London where he broke club records and won major trophies with Chelsea.

The former midfielder scored a staggering 211 goals in 648 appearances to become the club’s all-time top goalscorer, and won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Europa League and Champions League.

In turn, Barkley has huge shoes to fill and will be desperate to live up to the prestige and expectations that come with the No.8 jersey, and the majority of the Chelsea faithful will undoubtedly support him in that bid.

However, as their immediate reaction shows below, a fair few fans weren’t impressed with the decision as they feel as though Barkley shouldn’t have been given the shirt number.

It will be up to the England international to win them over, but given he has yet to make a single appearance so far this season, he’ll have to get back to full fitness first, break into the side and then prove that he’s worthy of the show of faith from the club.

Barkley has already disrespected this club by choosing No. 8. — BrunoCFC (@BrunoCFC10) January 5, 2018

Fans: we need super stars to play around Eden to keep him at the club. Chelsea board: let’s sign Ross Barkley ? oh and let’s give him a legends number! That’ll please the fans ???????????#cfc #Barkley — Andy (@andyjones1105) January 5, 2018

Did we really just give the number 8 to Ross fucking Barkley?! — Edward Pike (@edcanttweet) January 5, 2018

What idiot gave Ross Barkley the number 8 shirt — Sir Shomes (@shomes11) January 5, 2018

Barkley taking lampards number 8 shirt…. pic.twitter.com/2M9WpAcsoD — Peter Hawthorne (@hawthorne4) January 5, 2018

barkley number 8 ???? — yash (@yashaveli) January 5, 2018

I don’t fucking care whether you’re Messi or Ronald or Ross Barkley. A new player doesn’t simply get the number 8. You fucking earn that peice of crap. Shocked and disgusted that our club is now sinking to such lows to essentially forget about our past — Dan?? (@CarefreeDan) January 5, 2018

When Ross Barkley takes Frank Lampard’s old number 8 shirt. pic.twitter.com/wh2Y60whbO — George Lynch (@georgejhlynch) January 5, 2018