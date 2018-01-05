Bad news for Liverpool, second key exit edges closer with agreement touted

Liverpool already risk seeing Coutinho leave the club this month

Now reports claim that another key individual could be leaving Anfield

It suggests that an agreement has been reached with a Euro rival

READ MORE: Liverpool face paying as much as £100million to seal transfer of Philippe Coutinho replacement

While Philippe Coutinho continues to reportedly move closer to the Liverpool exit door, it’s claimed that Emre Can could be set to follow him out.

As per The Independent, the Reds are plotting ways to fill the void left behind by the Brazilian playmaker if his move to Barcelona is completed, and that in itself is enough of a headache for Jurgen Klopp.

The last thing the German tactician needs is to lose one of his most influential players with his side on the rise in recent months, as it will not only knock their current momentum for the second half of the campaign but it also hurts them long-term too.

However, that’s not where his transfer misery could end, as Sky Sports report that Emre Can has an agreement in place with Juventus to sign for the Turin giants in the summer.

The 23-year-old has made 146 appearances for the Merseyside outfit since joining them in 2014, playing 40 games or more in each of the last three campaigns as he has established himself as an important figure in the heart of their midfield while also showing versatility to play elsewhere when needed.

With such a long way to go in his career and with a great deal of room for improvement, it will be a disappointing loss for Liverpool and Klopp if he does leave, which now seems to be likely if the report of an agreement being reached is true.

Juve have several options in that department with the likes of Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic, but Can will certainly add something different to the line-up with his physicality, defensive coverage and ability to get about the pitch to be a threat in an attacking sense too.

Losing him is a blow for Liverpool, and that’s made worse by the fact that they won’t even get a fee for him if an exit does materialise as his current contract expires at the end of the season and so Juve will be set to snap him up on a free transfer.