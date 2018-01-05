Chelsea set sights on second January signing after imminent £15m arrival

Chelsea set to seal £15m deal to sign Ross Barkley from Everton

Reports claim that they could follow that up with another January signing

Riyad Mahrez linked with move to Stamford Bridge

It looks like it’s shaping up to be a busy January at Chelsea, as the Blues are reportedly already looking at a signing to follow up Ross Barkley.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea are on the verge of completing a £15m deal for the Everton star, with Antonio Conte all-but confirming the move in his press conference on Friday.

In turn, that addresses one key area of the Italian tactician’s squad, and now it looks as though he may move to address another this month to further bolster his squad and ensure that they continue to compete for major honours both this season and in the long-term future.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have set their sights on Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez, although they also note that Foxes boss Claude Puel has no interest in losing the Algerian international which is understandable given his importance to the side.

Mahrez was crucial in Leicester’s memorable title-winning campaign, while he’s got eight goals and eight assists in 24 appearances so far this season as he seems to have rediscovered something close to his best form again after a drop off last year.

To give Chelsea fans further positivity that a deal will be done, as seen in the tweet below, France Football have suggested that the 26-year-old will be allowed to leave in January and so it seemingly depends on whether or not Chelsea, or another interested party, can convince Leicester to agree to a sale.

Conte has options in the wide positions with Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro, but it would appear as though he isn’t entirely content and wants to add another dynamic attacker to his squad.