£100million star leads trio of Liverpool transfer targets to replace under-performing duo

Liverpool are looking into signing a new goalkeeper

The Reds are being linked with some big names for the position

Among them is £100million-rated Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak

Liverpool are reportedly looking into sealing the transfer of a new goalkeeper, with Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak among three of their main targets.

The Reds could certainly do with replacing the unconvincing duo of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, with Oblak impressing greatly in his time in La Liga.

According to the Independent, the Slovenia international is seen as an ideal target for Liverpool, but he has a £100million release clause that could prove problematic.

The report adds that the Merseyside giants are also looking at Stoke City shot-stopper Jack Butland and Roma ace Allison.

Despite the worries over Philippe Coutinho’s future, as also noted by the Independent, fans will be pleased to see Jurgen Klopp is not just fixated on further signings in attack.

While the report also links Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez with possible moves to Anfield, it’s clear a new ‘keeper is also needed.

Liverpool have been in fine form up front this term but still look suspect at the back and much of their trouble starts with their goalkeepers.

Oblak would be a major upgrade but is surely too expensive at £100m, even if Liverpool do end up with plenty of money to spend following what looks an inevitable departure from Coutinho.