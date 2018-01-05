The clause that could allow Lionel Messi to seal free transfer to Manchester City

Lionel Messi could be granted a free transfer from Barcelona on one condition

Manchester City have been linked with the Argentina forward

Reports claim Catalan independence could have an effect on Messi’s future

READ MORE: Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to hijack Manchester United transfer

Lionel Messi reportedly has a clause in his contract that could allow him to join Manchester City or other interested clubs on a free transfer.

The Argentina international is one of the best players in the history of the game, but could be sensationally granted a move away from the Nou Camp on a free if Catalan independence means the club are removed from La Liga, according to Mundo Deportivo, as translated by the Metro.

The Metro also list City as possible suitors for Messi, with Pep Guardiola of course working with him during his time as Barcelona manager.

The pair struck up a great working relationship as the Spanish tactician seemed a major influence behind Messi reaching some of the finest form of his career.

Premier League fans would dearly love to see Messi in England at some point, and it’s certainly an exciting development to learn that he could even arrive on a free.

The 30-year-old could slot in perfectly alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane in City’s attack, though it must be said a deal obviously remains a long way away as it is yet to be seen what consequences Catalan independence could have on Barcelona’s La Liga status.