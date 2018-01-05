Dream on! Liverpool tipped to make SHOCK Manchester United raid in desperate bid to replace Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool are reportedly just 4/1 to replace Barcelona-bound Philippe Coutinho with the shock transfer of Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Jurgen Klopp worked with the Armenia international at their previous club Borussia Dortmund, and the player was also a target for Liverpool under former manager Brendan Rodgers in 2013.

Ladbrokes are now offering decent odds that Mkhitaryan could make his way to Anfield as the Reds desperately search for a playmaker to replace the departing Coutinho.

The Brazilian is nearing a £142million transfer to Barcelona in what looks like being a huge blow to Jurgen Klopp in the middle of the season.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: ‘Mourinho’s made it clear he no longer wants Mkhitaryan in Manchester.

‘But if the Armenian is to remain in the Prem he looks most likely to reunite with Klopp on Merseyside.’

Mkhitaryan has struggled for consistency at Old Trafford but could fit in well at Liverpool, though it’s extremely rare for these two old rivals to sell to each other.

It remains to be seen how concrete Liverpool’s interest is, but in truth they probably needn’t bother trying as Jose Mourinho is unlikely to have much sympathy for his old nemesis’ transfer struggles with regards to losing Coutinho.