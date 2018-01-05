Man Utd v Derby is not shown on TV but here’s a guide how to watch a live stream of the match online tonight

FA Cup Third Round action with a classic Friday night Merseyside Derby as Liverpool take on Everton from Anfield (KO 19:55) while Manchester Utd take on Derby at Old Trafford (KO 20:00).

We’re in for a treat tonight with two mouthwatering ties, which should set us up nicely for another full weekend of cup action.

There’s good news along the way also, as Bet365 announce that they have a number of live streaming options available to watch the game online tonight through their website*

League action takes a back seat this weekend as the FA Cup 3rd Round takes centre stage, which of course sees the introduction of the Premier League big boys!

The highly anticipated draw produced a number of intriguing ties including the small matter of a Merseyside Derby while Manchester Utd will face high flying Championship side Derby which kicks off at 19:55.

Man Utd vs Derby Form Guide

The Red Devils put an end to their four game unbeaten run by beating Everton 2-0 and with Jose Mourinho declaring that Romelu Lukaku is fit to play tonight, as well as Marouane Fellaini returning to full fitness we could be in for a classic.

The Rams are in a purple patch in the Championship, having not lost away from home since September, and Gary Rowett’s side are certainly not to be underestimated, but Mourinho’s side should come into this one full of confidence following their win over the Toffees.

Man Utd v Derby Match Prediction

United knocked out their opponents in last year’s FA Cup and we should see the same result tonight, bit I am expecting the Rams to have a good go at United tonight. You can back the Man Utd win & Both Teams to Score at 2/1 and that looks decent value.

Just weeks after going head to head in the league Liverpool and Everton do it all again on Friday under the Anfield lights.

This will be the 24th meeting between the two sides in the prestigious cup and only the fifth played at Anfield. Strangely, all four previous FA Cup clashes played at the Reds’ home have ended in a draw, so if you fancy the same outcome again then the draw is best priced at 19/5.

Liverpool vs Everton Form Guide

The Reds head into the game unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions and are, as you’d expect, heavy favourites to beat their city rivals.

Klopp will be hoping to maintain momentum ahead of their huge clash with Manchester City in the Premier League the following weekend, so it’d be no surprise to see a relatively strong starting XI which could include new signing Virgil van Dijk.

With City dominating the league you’d expect Klopp to take this competition seriously, as it represents a realistic chance of winning his first trophy at the club.

That said, he’s likely to be without Philip Coutinho once again. The Barcelona target missed the Reds’ trip to Burnley on New Year’s Day following the ongoing transfer speculation. Mo Salah also missed the trip due to injury and may not be risked against the Toffees.

After eight games unbeaten under Big Sam, Everton ended the festive period with back to back league defeats but remain in the top half of the league and are making steady progress. In fact, this may be a good opportunity to release some of that pressure that has been building on the side in recent months.

As previously reported, Ross Barkley is likely to move to Chelsea in a £15m move this weekend which has certainly got everyone talking at Goodison.

With Cup games, team news is all important, although its unlikely that either manager will put out his strongest side going into tonight’s match.

Liverpool vs Everton Match Prediction

After failing to pose much of a fret going forward during their defeat to Manchester United Allardyce admitted the need for more quality up top. Wayne Rooney is their top goalscorer this season and is 3/1 to score anytime.

If Klopp takes this game seriously then I can’t see anything other than a Reds win. Everton, though, will be hard to break down. So I fancy a Draw/Liverpool in the half time full time market at 11/4 for a bit of value.

*Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+