Neymar drops biggest hint yet that he’s set for stunning Real Madrid transfer

PSG star Neymar may have dropped a huge hint over joining Real Madrid

Reports claim he’s found a house in the Spanish capital

This would be hugely controversial due to Neymar’s ties with Barcelona

Neymar looks to have dropped his biggest hint yet that he’s set for a transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid with reports that he’s found a house to buy in the Spanish capital.

According to Don Balon, well-connected Spanish sources claim Neymar’s father is aware of interest from Real Madrid and open to such an offer.

The Brazil international only left Barcelona for PSG this summer, and has shone in the French capital, but it may be that he still harbours ambitions to play for a bigger club.

For all PSG’s money and ambition, they lack the history of a big name like Real Madrid, where Neymar would get the chance to play in La Liga again after a frustrating period with Barcelona.

It is widely accepted that Neymar may have left the Nou Camp to become the star of a team, which was impossible due to the presence of Lionel Messi at his former club.

The 25-year-old could be an ideal long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu, giving him the chance to become the star of a team again if or when he makes the move back to Spain.

Don Balon claim he’s found a house near Real left-back and fellow countryman Marcelo, in a neighbourhood with a number of Madrid players in it.

Don Balon also recently mentioned that Real could axe some big names to raise funds and make room for the signing of Neymar.