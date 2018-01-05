Video: What Mason Holgate claims Roberto Firmino allegedly said to him in heated clash

Liverpool and Everton stars clashed in the Merseyside derby on Friday night

It took a while for the touch paper to be lit in Liverpool vs Everton in their FA Cup tie, but things fired up between Mason Holgate and Roberto Firmino.

After James Milner had given the hosts the lead at Anfield from the penalty spot, the biggest talking point came minutes later as Holgate and Firmino clashed.

Astonishingly, the Everton defender escaped a booking for shoving his rival into the advertising hoards and front row, while the Brazilian reacted angrily as he stormed over and squared off with his opponent with referee Bobby Madley in the thick of it.

Holgate seemed to be left infuriated with something that Firmino said as he had to be held back by his own teammates, while Madley went over to the fourth official for further advice.

Neither player was cautioned as the game went on, but the altercation certainly got everyone talking as it was unclear as to what was actually said.

Based on the videos and tweets below, supporters believe that they can see Holgate telling the referee and his Everton teammates that he was subjected to racial abuse from Firmino, although it’s important to note that is a mere allegation at this stage as there isn’t any clear evidence of that based on the replays and so we simply don’t know for certain what was said.

Meanwhile, other accounts have made their case to insist that Firmino is innocent of the allegations made against him, with several Portuguese viewers adamant he said this:

“CE TA LOUCO? CE TA LOUCO? FILHO DA PUTA,” which translates as: “Are you crazy? Are you crazy? Son of a b****!” – which can be seen in the last video below.

I think it’s very clear what Holgate is saying to the ref here. Firmino racially abused him. pic.twitter.com/PZonS3hXbH — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) January 5, 2018

Holgate telling the ref Firmino called him the n word pic.twitter.com/4YNwogdr0Y — Deji (@DejiMancz) January 5, 2018

Mason Holgate has just clearly said to referee Bobby Madeley of Firmino “He’s just f*cking called me a n*gger” @5liveSport @BBCSport — Hugh Woozencroft (@HughWoozencroft) January 5, 2018