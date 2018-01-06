“Time running out for him at Chelsea” – Chelsea fans slaughter Blues ace following bore 0-0 draw with Norwich

Chelsea drew 0-0 with Norwich in FA Cup tie at Carrow Road

Blues were without a few key players in stalemate

Fans took to social media to hammer one player in particular following result

Chelsea drew 0-0 with Championship side Norwich in a third round FA Cup tie at Carrow Road this evening.

The match itself lacked quality overall, with both sides playing out one of the most boring and lacklustre tie the competition has ever seen.

The best chance of the match fell to Brazilian winger Willian, who was one of the standout players today, however the forward could only see his effort fired straight at Angus Gunn in the Canaries’ goal as both sides searched for a goal to put them into the fourth round.

The draw now means that the Blues will have to go to a replay to decide who advances into the next round, something Antonio Conte’s side haven’t had to do since the 2012/13 season.

Following the match, fans took to social media to blast the performance of forward Michy Batshuayi, who was absolutely woeful according to the some today.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slating the Belgian international for him performance this evening]

Batshuayi looked awful today. 35M down the drain. — SundayLeagueHipster (@HipsterManager) January 6, 2018

Think I’m safe in saying that #cfc fans have lost patience with Batshuayi…’that’ goal v West Brom a distant memory — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) January 6, 2018

To think we paid s combined £70M+ for Batshuayi and Bakayoko, both supposedly top young players with bright futures. Difficult to see them being here for long without a major improvement. — Jamie Wilkinson (@parkedthebus) January 6, 2018

What a terrible half an hour from Chelsea so far. Bakayoko and Batshuayi haven’t even looked like footballers let alone played well! — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 6, 2018

Norwich fans chant: “What a waste of money at Batshuayi.” #NORCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 6, 2018

I really don’t care if Morata squanders 10 in a game, I can never be comfortable with Batshuayi leading the line — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) January 6, 2018