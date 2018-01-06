FA Cup 3rd Round Live Stream : Norwich vs Chelsea, Middlesbrough v Sunderland, Wolves v Swansea and more

We’ve a bumper FA Cup coupon this afternoon as Middlesbrough take on north east rivals Sunderland, Man City take on Sean Dyche’s Burnley, Swansea travel to high flying Championship side Wolves, Southampton take on Fulham, Watford play Bristol City while the late game sees Norwich facing Chelsea at Carrow Road.

With so many games on the fixture list today, now is a great time to take advantage with a number of live streaming options reported this morning.

The 3rd Round of the FA Cup sees the Premier League big boys enter the mix, providing us punters with the perfect opportunity to pick out some value for those all important Saturday accas. But it won’t be easy. The FA Cup’s stock is at an all time low, with most Premier League outfits and even some Championship teams opting for ‘squad rotation’ with their priorities lying elsewhere.

We’ve sifted our way through the 3pm ties and come up with a 28/1 five fold for you to get stuck in to!

At 17/20 Bournemouth look a good price to beat League One leaders Wigan.

The Cherries are unbeaten in three league games and you’d expect Eddie Howe to take the FA Cup serious in an attempt to maintain momentum with games against fellow strugglers West Ham and Stoke coming up. Wigan meanwhile needed a replay to see off non league AFC Fylde and have their sights on returning to the Championship at the first attempt, so it would be no surprise to see Paul Cook rest a number of key players.

Mark Hughes is under increasing pressure at Stoke following three league games without a win and defeat at League Two side Coventry will most likely see him down the job centre come Monday morning. Coventry are going well in League Two, but I fancy Stoke to get a much needed win, even if they rest a number of key players.

They’re best priced 3/4 – not often you’ll get close to evens for a Premier League side to beat a League Two outfit.

Another team struggling at the foot of the Premier League and in desperate need of a win is West Brom. Alan Pardew is still searching for his first win as Baggies manager and their trip to League Two Exeter will provide the perfect opportunity.

The Grecians have slipped down the table after an inconsistent festive period including a defeat to promotion rivals Colchester last time out. West Brom take on Brighton next weekend so Pardew may be inclined to rest a number of players, but you’d still expect the Premier League side to have too much class for a side almost 50 places below them in the English football pyramid. West Brom are 4/5 to win.

Southampton are winless in nine league games and face a tricky trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham, who bagged four goals in less than ten minutes in midweek. The Cottagers are just four points adrift of the playoffs and look excellent value to see off a Premier League team struggling for goals.

At 2/1 Fulham make the acca.

And finally 4/5 shot Bradford City get the nod.

The Bantams are going well in League One and have an excellent record on the road. Their hosts on Saturday, Yeovil, are struggling In League Two. Bradford manager Stuart McCall has insisted he’ll be fielding a strong song, so I fully expect Bradford to be in the hat for Round Four.

So there you have it a tasty 28/1 FA Cup acca to get the New Year off to a flyer.

*Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+