Good news for Arsenal, Gunners closing in on £25M deal to seal second signing of January transfer window

Arsenal are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign West Brom and Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans.

This is according to the Sun, who state that the north London side are eager to seal the signing of Evans in the January transfer window, and that the two clubs are closing in on an agreement of £25M for the former Man United defender.

The news outlet are also stating that Man City are eyeing up Evans, however following this news, it seems as if Arsenal may have beaten Pep Guardiola’s side in the race to sign the player.

Critics and fans alike have described Evans as one of the best and underrated defenders in the whole of the Premier League.

During his time with West Brom, the Northern Ireland international has managed to make 85 appearances, scoring four and assisting three in that time.

So far in his career, Evans has been able to amass a very respectable trophy cabinet, with the player winning three Premier League titles, one Champions League title, two League cups and four Community Shields, all during his time with Man United.

The player spent eight seasons at Old Trafford, making 198 appearances in that time, a record that shows just how good Evans can be.

The Gunners have already signed Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina, so Evans would be their second signing of the window should he make the switch.

Should this news be true, it’ll come as a big boost for Arsenal, who have been crying out for a Premier League proven centre-back for years.