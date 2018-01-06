‘He’s finished at Man Utd’ – MUFC fans fear the worst for struggling ace

After being replaced at half-time in Man Utd’s win over Derby County in the FA Cup on Friday night, it doesn’t look good for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian international has struggled badly in recent months, being dropped from the squad for five consecutive Premier League matches, while his last goal in the league came back in September, with his last assist dating further back in August.

In turn, what was a positive start to the campaign has become a distant memory, and the player who rattled in 23 goals and a staggering 32 assists in his final season at Borussia Dortmund in the 2015/16 campaign looks to be lost.

Whether it’s a complete loss of confidence or otherwise, Mkhitaryan simply isn’t playing at the level that United fans know he’s capable of, and as a result, it’s leading to question marks over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Particularly with Jesse Lingard in great form currently as he stole the show with another stunning goal against Derby, coupled with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial offering more on the flanks with their pace, movement and eye for goal, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to make a case for Mkhitaryan to stay in the line-up and prove his worth.

The Man Utd fans below are certainly fearing the worst for the 28-year-old…

