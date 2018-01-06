Jose Mourinho in shocking swipe at Antonio Conte as war of words escalates further

Mourinho and Conte war of words continues to escalate after latest jibe

Pair exchanged words through media throughout this week

Man Utd boss hits back at Chelsea coach after Derby win in FA Cup

It looks as though Jose Mourinho’s relationship with Antonio Conte is deteriorating fast as the Man Utd boss took another personal dig at his rival.

The pair have engaged in a war of words this week, with the Portuguese tactician kicking things off initially before Conte reacted to his “don’t behave like a clown” comment by suggesting he had “demenza senile”, as reported by Sky Sports.

Mourinho and Conte have history having clashed on the touchline in previous meetings at Stamford Bridge, and it seems as though the Chelsea boss’s retort has brought another reaction out of his opposing number with a fresh dig after United’s win over Derby County in the FA Cup on Friday night.

“I was speaking about myself. You said Mourinho said you behaved as a clown. I was speaking about myself,” he is quoted as saying by The Express.

“I don’t need Chelsea manager to say I made mistakes in past and will in future. What I will say is I will never be banned for match fixing.”

As detailed in the above report, his comment relates to the four-month ban that Conte received while he was still coaching in Italy for failing to report match-fixing while in charge of Siena, before he was later fully acquitted.

However, that’s a very personal jibe from Mourinho who has seemingly now taken the feud a step further, and that will surely only lead to a response from Conte who will be less than impressed with his latest comments.

It’s one thing to criticise and scrutinise each other’s teams or controversial incidents involving their sides, but this is becoming increasingly personal and it will surely be interesting when the pair are side by side on the touchline again.

We’ve got a while to wait for that though, as Chelsea don’t travel to Old Trafford to take on United until February 25 for their next encounter.