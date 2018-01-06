Liverpool legend names the Reds star worth even more than £140million Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah

The former Reds striker says the Egyptian is worth £200million

That’s more than the £140m Barcelona look set to pay for Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool legend Ian Rush says Mohamed Salah could genuinely be worth as much as £200million – more than Barcelona are about to pay for Philippe Coutinho.

According to talkSPORT, Catalan press claim Liverpool have accepted around £140million for Coutinho in what will go down as one of the most expensive transfers of all time.

However, after the start Salah has made at Anfield this season, Rush believes the Egyptian could attract offers even higher than that.

The 25-year-old has been on fire for the Reds, scoring 23 goals in 29 games in all competitions despite playing out wide, surely making him one of the most prolific attacking midfielders in the game right now.

“We have to be careful that no one comes in and bids 200 million for him!”@Ian_Rush9 compares @22mosalah to a couple of Liverpool legends. #FACup #LFC pic.twitter.com/OtEtdImq4l — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) January 5, 2018

Rush has certainly been impressed and has now warned his old club about losing him for big money to a European giant.

‘There are two players who made first impressions when they first came – there was Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez,’ Rush told beIN Sports.

‘Salah has done exactly the same as that. What we have to be careful of now is nobody comes in and bids £200 million for him! That’s how good he is.

‘I’ve seen this lad play, and apart from being a gentleman and down to earth, this lad can play.

‘He is quick, and when he gets in behind defenders… if you weren’t looking properly, you’d say it could be Lionel Messi. He gets the ball down, nips in and it’s in with his left foot. That’s how good he is for me.’