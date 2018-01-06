Bid accepted: Liverpool agree record-breaking transfer, could be official in 48 hours

Liverpool are reportedly close to finalising a record-breaking sale for Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona in a transfer worth roughly £140million.

The Brazil international did not feature in the Reds’ FA Cup game against Everton on Friday night, and may well have played his last game in a Liverpool shirt.

Speculation has been hotting up over Coutinho’s future recently, and it now looks like the club will face the major blow of losing one of their best players in the middle of the season.

According to Sport, as translated by talkSPORT, Liverpool have accepted a £140million bid from Barca, while the Independent suggest the deal could be officially announced on Monday, so potentially in 48 hours or less.

This transfer would be the most expensive sale ever made by a Premier League club, beating the £85million BBC Sport claim Real Madrid paid Tottenham for Gareth Bale back in 2013.

It’s an unwanted piece of history for Liverpool, though there are already some top class replacements being linked with the Merseyside giants.

The Independent have also linked Liverpool with the likes of Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez in that position, and they would certainly soften the blow of losing a big name like Coutinho.