Deal close: Liverpool on brink of beating Arsenal to £49m transfer, medical scheduled for Sunday

Liverpool are closing in on the £49million transfer of Riyad Mahrez

The Reds have moved fast to replace Philippe Coutinho after his move to Barcelona

Mahrez is set to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract at Anfield

Riyad Mahrez is reportedly set to undergo a medical with Liverpool tomorrow ahead of completing a £49million transfer to Anfield.

This news comes on the same day as the Reds confirmed the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, but it seems the club are getting over it quickly.

beIN Sports claim Mahrez is set for a medical with Liverpool on Sunday and will join for £49million on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The Algeria international has shone in the Premier League for Leicester, winning PFA Player of the Year in 2015/16 after playing a starring role in the Foxes’ shock title victory that year.

? INFO beIN SPORTS

?? Riyad Mahrez passera sa visite médicale avec Liverpool demain

? Il s’y engagera pour les quatre prochaines saisons, jusqu’en juin 2022

? Montant de l’opération : 55M€ https://t.co/w9KmTAYUU0 — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) January 6, 2018

Additional information from the Metro states that Liverpool look to have moved for Mahrez as an alternative to Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, with his club not prepared to sell in January.

Le Buteur recently linked Mahrez as a transfer target for Arsenal, but it now looks increasingly likely that he’s set to replace Coutinho at Liverpool.