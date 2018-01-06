‘The man is dead to me’ – Chelsea fans have finally had it with Jose Mourinho after Manchester United boss’ latest comments

Posted by
‘The man is dead to me’ – Chelsea fans have finally had it with Jose Mourinho after Manchester United boss’ latest comments

Chelsea fans look to have finally disowned their former manager Jose Mourinho once and for all after the Manchester United boss’ attack on Antonio Conte.

The pair have been involved in a war of words through the press in the last few days, with Mourinho appearing to hit out at Conte’s infamous touchline antics by defending himself for not behaving like a ‘clown’.

The Italian responded by suggesting Mourinho should look at his own behaviour, and that the Portuguese seems to have forgotten many of his own similar antics in the past.

Finally, the Red Devils boss hit back again by mentioning Conte’s involvement in a match-fixing scandal during his time in charge of Siena, where he was accused of failing to report match-fixing that had taken place, according to the Guardian.

Conte Mourinho
Chelsea fans have finally had it with Jose Mourinho after Antonio Conte feud

BBC Sport have detailed the lengthy back and forth between the two managers, but one thing’s for certain now and that’s that Chelsea fans have had enough of Mourinho’s games.

The 54-year-old may be the most successful manager in their history, but he seems to have badly tainted his reputation at Stamford Bridge now…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top