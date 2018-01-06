Manchester United fans HEARTBROKEN as fan-favourite closes in on transfer to major rivals

Manchester United fans will be left devastated by latest Arsenal transfer

Defender is expected to cost around £25million for the Gunners

Jonny Evans had also been linked with a return to Old Trafford

Manchester United appeared to have had their dreams of securing a return to Old Trafford for former star Jonny Evans dashed, after reports emerged stating that the player is closing in on a move to rivals Arsenal.

This is according to the Sun, who state that the Gunners are close to agreeing a deal of around £25m for the Norther Ireland international.

This is news that will be a blow to United, who were reportedly targeting the former Red Devils ace according to the Sun, as boss Jose Mourinho is looking to fill the void left by Eric Bailly, who has ongoing injury problems.

Evans enjoyed a very successful time at Old Trafford in the past, as the Northern Ireland ace spent eight seasons with the Red Devils before joining the Baggies.

During his time with the club, Evans helped United win three Premier League titles, one Champions League title, two League Cups, one Club World Cup and four Community Shields.

Man United will be bitterly disappointed following this news, as we’re sure they would’ve loved to see a return to the club for fan-favourite Evans.