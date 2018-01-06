Norwich 0-0 Chelsea player ratings, stats and reaction: Chelsea play out bore draw as Blues forced to replay by plucky Canaries

Posted by
Norwich 0-0 Chelsea player ratings, stats and reaction: Chelsea play out bore draw as Blues forced to replay by plucky Canaries

Chelsea were held to a bore 0-0 draw by Championship side Norwich in the third round of the FA Cup this evening.

Chances were very limited throughout the entire match, with the best one falling to Brazilian winger Willian, however the forward saw his shot fired straight at ‘keeper Angus Gunn.

Following the result, this now means that the west London side will have to endured a replay with the Canaries, something that manager Antonio Conte would’ve been looking to avoid.

Player of the Match

In a match where quality was absent, Chelsea winger Willian stood out from the crowd with his performances tonight.

The Brazilian was one of only few bright sparks for both sides, with Willian even creating the best chance of the match for himself, only for him to fire it straight at Gunn.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance this evening

Stat of the Match

This is the first time since the 2012/13 where Chelsea will have to go to a replay to decide the outcome of a tie.

Player Ratings

Norwich: Gunn 6, Hanley 6, Zimmerman 7, Klose 6, Pinto 6, Tettey 6, Trybull 6, Lewis 6, Murphy 6, Pritchard 6, Maddison 6 / Subs: Oliveira 6, Wildschut 6

Chelsea: Caballero 6, Rudiger 6, Luiz 6, Cahill 6, Pedro 6, Drinkwater 6, Bakayoko 7, Zappacosta 6, Willian 7, Batshuayi 6, Kenedy 6 / Subs: Sterling 6, Morata 6, Musonda 6

Reaction

Fans were pretty disappointed with the match in general come full time

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top