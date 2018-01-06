Norwich 0-0 Chelsea player ratings, stats and reaction: Chelsea play out bore draw as Blues forced to replay by plucky Canaries

Blues played weakened side in draw with Championship Norwich

No Fabregas, Hazard or Azpilicueta for Antonio Conte’s side

Chelsea forced to replay by Norwich following bore draw

Chelsea were held to a bore 0-0 draw by Championship side Norwich in the third round of the FA Cup this evening.

Chances were very limited throughout the entire match, with the best one falling to Brazilian winger Willian, however the forward saw his shot fired straight at ‘keeper Angus Gunn.

Following the result, this now means that the west London side will have to endured a replay with the Canaries, something that manager Antonio Conte would’ve been looking to avoid.

Player of the Match

In a match where quality was absent, Chelsea winger Willian stood out from the crowd with his performances tonight.

The Brazilian was one of only few bright sparks for both sides, with Willian even creating the best chance of the match for himself, only for him to fire it straight at Gunn.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance this evening

Chelsea have done 8 good things in the entire game and all 8 of them were Willian. Yet some nerd is going to make a compilation of the times he lost the ball. — Will Faulks (@willfaulks) January 6, 2018

Stat of the Match

This is the first time since the 2012/13 where Chelsea will have to go to a replay to decide the outcome of a tie.

Player Ratings

Norwich: Gunn 6, Hanley 6, Zimmerman 7, Klose 6, Pinto 6, Tettey 6, Trybull 6, Lewis 6, Murphy 6, Pritchard 6, Maddison 6 / Subs: Oliveira 6, Wildschut 6

Chelsea: Caballero 6, Rudiger 6, Luiz 6, Cahill 6, Pedro 6, Drinkwater 6, Bakayoko 7, Zappacosta 6, Willian 7, Batshuayi 6, Kenedy 6 / Subs: Sterling 6, Morata 6, Musonda 6

Reaction

Fans were pretty disappointed with the match in general come full time

Over the years, god knows Chelsea have been horribly dull at times.

I cannot remember a more boring match though — Rishikesh Das (@rishikeshdas) January 6, 2018

I’m actually glad I didn’t watch that game – Norwich 0-0 Chelsea Everyone tweeting me it was the most boring game damn… — ConteTweets (@ConteTweetss) January 6, 2018

Probably one of the most boring games I have ever witnessed. It really just goes to show how bad we really are. Pedro/Willian bang average. Some Chelsea fans need to wake up and see the light. — BK (@CFCBrano) January 6, 2018

Never seen Chelsea play such boring football in my life, this match is torture @ChelseaFC — Just nje (@justbkay) January 6, 2018