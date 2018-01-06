Tottenham could ship out flop following poor start to life with club, Spurs willing to listen to offers for ace

Player made move to north London club in the summer of 2016

28-year-old has only scored once so far for Pochettino’s side

Club are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder

Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham are reportedly looking to sell midfield flop Moussa Sissoko, with the club willing to listen to offers for the France international.

This is according to the Mirror, who state that the north London side would be all ears to offer for Frenchman Sissoko and may accept a bid for the player should a suitable one come in for the 28-year-old.

Since his arrival in north London from fellow Premier League side Newcastle in the summer of 2016, Sissoko has failed to set the world alight with Pochettino’s side.

In 63 appearances for the London club, the France international has only been able to find the net twice, with the player also being able to bag six assists in that time, a very poor record.

For Newcastle, the 28-year-old impressed fans with his ability to drive with the ball and high levels of stamina, something that saw him become loved by Magpies fans in his earlier years at St James’ Park.

Sissoko really impressed during EURO 2016 for Les Blues, with the player playing a big part in helping his side reach the final, where they lost to eventual winners Portugal 1-0.

Should an offer come in for Sissoko, it’ll be interesting to see how much the north London side can recoup for the French midfielder.