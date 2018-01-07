Bad news for Barcelona: £107M-rated target may not be joining Coutinho at club as club official states they have “no intentions” of selling player

Club have been linked with a move for the world class forward

Barcelona have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Argentina and Juventus star Paulo Dybala, after Juventis director of sport Giuseppe Marotta said the club have “no intentions” of putting the player up for sale.

This is according to Football Italia, who state that Marotta, when asked about how much Dybala was worth, stated that “we have no intention of putting him on the market.”

Dybala has been linked with Ernesto Valverde’s side according to the Express, with the Metro, who were re-reporting La Repubblica, stating that the player is valued at £107m (€120M).

Since arriving in Turin from fellow Italian side Palermo in the summer of 2015, Dybala has shown just what he is capable of for the Italian champions.

In 122 appearances for the Old Lady, the Argentine forward has managed to clock up a total of 59 goals and 22 assists, a very impressive return for a player of his age.

So far this season, Dybala has absolutely shone, with the former Palermo star bagging 14 goals and three assists in just 19 Serie A games.

Barcelona recently announced a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho according to their official club website, however it seems as if Dybala won’t be joining the Brazilian in Catalonia if Marotta’s words are anything to go by.