Coutinho to Barcelona will clear the way for €100m superstar to join Manchester United

Philippe Coutinho’s sensational £142m move from Liverpool to Barcelona could clear the way for a superstar to join Manchester United.

It comes as a double blow for Liverpool and Barcelona could allow Atletico Madrid target Antoine Griezmann to now join Manchester United.

Griezmann has a €100m buyout clause which could be triggered by Manchester United in the summer.

A report from the Manchester Evening News has suggested that Barcelona will now drop their pursuit of longterm Atletico Madrid target Antoine Griezmann after securing Coutinho.

Further, a report from the Daily Express has suggested that Coutinho’s £142m move to the Nou Camp will allow United to trigger Griezmann’s €100m buyout clause.

The news of-course comes as a further blow to Liverpool fans following Coutinho’s departure from England in the last day.

If losing their number one star to La Liga wasn’t enough they could be on the verge of watching one of the world’s greatest talents walk through the entry doors at Old Trafford in the summer.

Further, while Griezmann has been a longterm target for the world’s elite clubs for quite some time the arrival of Diego Costa back in the Spanish capital could signal that Diego Simeone is preparing for life without the Frenchman.