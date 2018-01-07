“He needs an upgrade from Tottenham” – Spurs fans laud key ace as Mauricio Pochettino’s side ease into FA Cup 4th round

Spurs beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 at Wembley this afternoon

Goals from Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen saw side into fourth round

Fans took to social media to laud vital star in impressive win

SEE MORE: Tottenham 3-0 AFC Wimbledon player ratings, stats and reaction: quick-fire Harry Kane brace helps Spurs on their way into Fourth Round

Spurs swept aside League 1 AFC Wimbledon 3-0 at Wembley this afternoon as Mauricio Pochettino’s side strode in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The home side opened the scoring through Harry Kane midway through the second half, after the England international poked the ball home.

Spurs then doubled their lead just 93 seconds later, as Kane bagged his second of the match as he swept the ball home to put Pochettino’s side in the driving seat.

Jan Vertonghen then completed the scoring late on, as the Belgian international saw his effort deflect in to give Spurs a 3-0 lead agains their south London opponents.

After the match fans took to social media to heap heavy praise on key forward Kane following the forward bagging his 25th and 26th goals of the season.

Here are a few select tweets lauding the England ace following his impressive performance in the FA Cup earlier today.

Kane is the best striker in the world. Been saying this for the past 2 seasons. He needs an upgrade from Tottenham to a big club asap — Dan (@DanielUtd) January 7, 2018

2 goals in 3 mins is outrageous. Harry Kane may be the best striker in Europe rn pic.twitter.com/C5ISTf0tkV — Johnny Tsunami (@Jared_Prenda) January 7, 2018

Harry Kane is the best striker in the world. — Will (@MourinhoSZN) January 7, 2018

KANE IS UNREAL BEST STRIKER ITW — ?? (@MauricioMagic) January 7, 2018

Kane is the best English striker since prime rooney — #StamOut (@King_Kermorgant) January 7, 2018

Man. Harry kane is a top class striker — Hamza (@Hmz_u) January 7, 2018

Harry Kane is all class, bloody love him — AG (@GougherA) January 7, 2018