Man United suffer MASSIVE blow in pursuit of £107M-rated forward as club official insists star is NOT for sale

Man United have been dealt a big blow in their pursuit of Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala, after Juventus director of sport Giuseppe Marotta stated that the Italian side have “no intention” of selling the forward.

This is according to Italian news outlet Football Italia, who report that Marotta has stated that the Italian champions will not be letting Dybala go, saying that “We have no intention of putting him on the market.”

The Independent have reported in the past that Jose Mourinho’s side are interested in taking the Argentina international off Juventus’ hands, however it now seems that the Red Devils have a near impossible task on their hands in signing the forward.

The Metro, who were re-reporting Italian news outlet La Repubblica, have said in the past that Juventus value the forward at around £107M (€120M), however that number may now be irrelevant following Marotta’s words.

Dybala has been touted by many as one of the most talented and clinical forwards in world football, and one that United were keen on signing, so it seems the Red Devils may have to look elsewhere following the news that the player will not be leaving Turin.

It remains to be seen who United will turn their attentions to next following the news that Dybala isn’t up for sale by Juventus.