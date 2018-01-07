Manchester United superstar one of four stars set for January move to this club

A huge European club are eyeing up a massive spending spree in January with a Manchester United star on their wanted list.

Inter Milan’s technical director Walter Sabatini has flown to China to convince owners to spend money on stars such as Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mkhitaryan’s Manchester United future is looking in increased jeopardy.

Inter Milan are eying up a huge spending spree in January which could include Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan joining the San Siro.

A report from the Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport has stated that Inter Milan’s technical director Walter Sabatini has flown to China in an attempt to persuade owners to hand out a colossal spending spree.

The report states that the Serie A side are eyeing four well-renown stars.

The main target is PSG’s Javier Pastore but the Italian giants are also lining up moves for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Gerard Deulofeu and Ramires.

The news comes as a further blow to United fans who are fond of Mkhitaryan with the Armenians future looking all but over at Old Trafford.

Mkhitaryan has recently been frozen out of the Manchester United squad and was subbed off during half-time against Derby County in the FA Cup on Friday night.

It looks as though time is running out in the north of England for Mkhitaryan and with Inter Milan eyeing a move for the star they could be the club to offer the star an escape route from Old Trafford.