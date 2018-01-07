Pep Guardiola eyes £50m Man City splurge this month to land PL star

Man City linked with £50m swoop for Premier League defender in January

If there is an area of his squad to strengthen, Guardiola is right to look at backline

Stones has recently recovered from problem, question marks still over Kompany

Not content with his side sitting 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and still going strong for the quadruple, Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to strengthen his Man City squad further.

Having brushed aside Burnley with a devastating second-half display on Saturday, City march on in the FA Cup and remain in the hunt for major honours this season.

However, one of the more problematic areas of Guardiola’s squad has been the defence, with John Stones now back from injury although question marks remain over Vincent Kompany as he continues to suffer from his own personal injury woes.

In turn, The Sun report that the league leaders could launch a staggering £50m bid for Leicester City centre-half Harry Maguire, as he has continued to impress this season.

The 24-year-old joined the Foxes from Hull City last summer and has gone on to make 25 appearances so far this season, popping up with two goals and three assists to go with his defensive work.

As noted in the report, City are considering a number of targets as Guardiola seemingly wants to further strengthen his options at the back, and Maguire would surely be a great addition.

Not only does he offer a commanding presence with his physicality, aerial ability and general defensive qualities, but he is arguably perfectly made for a Guardiola team given his quality on the ball and ability to distribute from the back.

As a result, it seems a no-brainer that City would want to take him to the Etihad, but it remains to be seen whether that reported £50m is enough to convince Leicester to sell.

Jonny Evans, Inigo Martinez and Mouctar Diakhaby are also mentioned in the report as possible solutions to the conundrum that Guardiola has got, but judging from his side’s performances and results so far this season, he surely won’t be losing any sleep over it if another defender doesn’t arrive in January.