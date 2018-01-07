Real Madrid eye not one but TWO Chelsea superstars if they fail to land £300m attacker

Real Madrid are eyeing two Chelsea superstars in the eventuality that they don’t land Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid want both Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

However, Real will prioritise Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Real Madrid are eying Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois if they are unable to land Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

A report from Sky Sports’ residential La Liga transfer expert Guillem Balague has stated that while Zidane eyes Kane as his number one priority in an eventuality that he can’t land the England and Tottenham star he will instead turn his head to Chelsea’s Belgian duo Hazard and Courtois.

The news comes in the same day that the Metro have reported Tottenham have put a £300m price-tag on their superstar Harry Kane amid interest from Real Madrid.

Given Tottenham’s extortionate valuation of Kane it could certainly make more sense for Zidane and club president Florentino Perez to instead turn their attention to Hazard and Courtois.

The news comes in the same day that the Daily Express have reported that Hazard will be reluctant to sign an extension on his current deal at Chelsea unless his international teammate Courtois joins him in penning a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

It looks as though Hazard and Courtois could come exclusively as a package deal and Real are certainly eyeing up the duo.