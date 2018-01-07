Real Madrid SUPERSTAR wanted by Jose Mourinho at Man Utd THIS MONTH

Man Utd are reportedly set to bring forward their plans for this Real Madrid star in the January transfer window as Jose Mourinho eyes a marquee signing…

The Red Devils have long been linked with a move for Gareth Bale, and according to the Express, they could look to take him to Old Trafford this month.

Their continued interest comes despite the Welshman’s ongoing injury problems, as he has been forced to miss more and more playing time over the last three campaigns.

In turn, the number of appearances has steadily dropped as has the 28-year-old’s influence in the team, and perhaps that could lead to an exit from Real Madrid sooner rather than later.

Those setbacks seemingly haven’t put Mourinho off from wanting to add him to his squad in the near future, and so it remains to be seen whether or not a move to Manchester materialises before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Despite his fitness issues though, Bale has still managed to score 72 goals in 164 appearances for Los Blancos, and he’d certainly bring a winning mentality with him to Man Utd if he were to join Mourinho’s men.

The former Tottenham star has picked up a La Liga title and three Champions League trophies along with two FIFA Club World Cups, and so he knows what it takes to win. Couple that with his attacking qualities when healthy, and United would be signing a great player still capable of great things.

