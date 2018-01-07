“Retire immediately” – Arsenal fans call for star to end his career after “dreadful” performance

Arsenal slipped to a 4-2 defeat to Championship side Nottingham Forest tonight as they crashed out of the FA Cup in just the third round.

The holders were embarrassed by the Championship side and one Arsenal star was signalled out for his awful performance.

Per Mertesacker was told to retire by Arsenal fans after his performance.

The Championship side not only knocked out the holders of the competition but they also ended Arsene Wenger, the most successful manager in the competition’s history, cup run after just one fixture in the 2017/18 season.

It was clear after the defeat that Arsenal fans were distraught with the club’s performance and they singled out one star in particular after the 90 minutes.

Per Mertesacker struggled throughout the 90 minutes to cope with 18-year-old Ben Brereton’s pace.

Despite registering a goal himself the German appeared to be the punchline of every joke.

Mertesacker is dreadful — Calum (@Caltermole) January 7, 2018

Rob Holding looks like a broken man. He’s been torn apart by a kid. Brereton has had him and Mertesacker on toast all game. Woeful scenes. In the catalogue of dreadful #Arsenal performances, this will be very high. A new low for the club. — Uche Amako (@UcheAmako) January 7, 2018

Do the right thing and retire immediately, @mertesacker. — ???????? ???????? (@marcazette) January 7, 2018

Why the fuck does Mertesacker still play for my club? This is the only sport were weak links get targeted like this — FRANKLIN MARION (@Fatah14_) January 7, 2018

Good point…lost my mind for a moment.

It’s still 3-2 though, and Mertesacker and Holding were still run ragged. — Simon Turner (@SiTurn62) January 7, 2018

Mertesacker has to retire tonight, can’t defend, too slow and got destroyed by an 18 year old. Also, Wenger has to leave tonight following that atrocious performance and team selection #AFC #FACup — Joel Macey (@JoelMacey95) January 7, 2018

Mertesacker is finished. Why is this guy still on our books. — LUZUKO MGATYELWA (@zukozeus) January 7, 2018

Just terminate your contract if you love this club. Sure there must be a job in reserve team. — Bernardeschi ?? (@Hed04) January 7, 2018

Further, BT Sport pundit and former Arsenal legend Martin Keown also took the time to hammer the German defender after his performance.