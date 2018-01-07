“Retire immediately” – Arsenal fans call for star to end his career after “dreadful” performance

Posted by
“Retire immediately” – Arsenal fans call for star to end his career after “dreadful” performance

Arsenal slipped to an embarrassing 4-2 defeat to Championship side Nottingham Forest as they crashed out of the FA Cup.

The Championship side not only knocked out the holders of the competition but they also ended Arsene Wenger, the most successful manager in the competition’s history, cup run after just one fixture in the 2017/18 season.

It was clear after the defeat that Arsenal fans were distraught with the club’s performance and they singled out one star in particular after the 90 minutes.

Per Mertesacker struggled throughout the 90 minutes to cope with 18-year-old Ben Brereton’s pace.

Despite registering a goal himself the German appeared to be the punchline of every joke.

Further, BT Sport pundit and former Arsenal legend Martin Keown also took the time to hammer the German defender after his performance.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top