Spurs ready to reignite interest in Barcelona star following Ross Barkley’s £15M Chelsea switch

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs are ready to reignite their interest in Barcelona and Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes.

This is according to the Express, who state that the north London side failed with a move for the player on deadline day in the summer, and that Man United retracting their interest in the player now means that Spurs are in the clear to go for Gomes.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Lilywhites pulled out of the reckoning to sign now Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, who eventually joined the Blues for £15M as per the BBC, with Gomes now being the player they’re going to target.

Since moving to the Nou Camp from fellow Spanish side Valencia, Gomes has failed to live up the expectations.

The Portuguese international has only scored three and assisted four in 63 appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s side so far, a poor return.

So far this season, Gomes has been more than poor, with the midfielder only managing to contribute one assist in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Last campaign, Gomes also failed to impress, with the former Valencia man only being able to bag three goals and two assists in 30 league games for the Blaugrana.

Should Spurs end up going after Gomes, it’ll be interesting to see how much of a transfer fee the 24-year-old ends up costing the north London side should they sign him.