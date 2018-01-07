Tottenham 3-0 AFC Wimbledon player ratings, stats and reaction: quick-fire Harry Kane brace helps Spurs on their way into Fourth Round

Spurs had Harry Kane to thank today, as the England international bagged  two-minuet brace to help his side sweep past League 1 Wimbledon in the FA Cup third round

The home side took until the 63rd minute to open the scoring, after a ball into the box was poked home by Kane to give his side the breakthrough.

Kane then bagged his second just 93 seconds later, after he swept the ball home to put Pochettino’s side firmly in the driving seat.

Belgian international them completed the scoring just minutes from time, after his 25-yard effort as deflected in to give Spurs a comfortable 3-0 over the League 1 minnows.

Player of the Match

It had to be him, didn’t it?

Spurs’ forward talisman Harry Kane was immense today, with the striker’s two goals going a long to way to helping his side secure their place in the fourth round.

The 24-year-old took both of goals just as you would expect him to, with Kane now sitting on 26 goals in all competitions, it remains to be seen just how many goals the striker can achieve this season.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance perfectly

Stat of the Match

This from Opta wouldn’t have filled Wimbledon fans with any confidence going into the match today, and rightly so!

Player Ratings

Spurs: Vorm 6, Tripper 7, Vertonghen 7, Foyth 6, Walker-Peters 7, Lamela 6, Dembele 6, Sissoko 6, Wanyama 6, Llorente 6, Kane 9 / Subs: Son 7, N’Koudou 6, Alli 6

Wimbledon: Long 6, Oshilaja 6, Fuler 6, Charles 6, Meades 6, Barcham 6, Francomb 6, Trotter 6, Abdou 5, Soares 6, Taylor 6 / Subs: McDonald 6, Forrester 6, Hartigan 6

Reaction

It was all about one man today as Spurs eased into the next round of the FA Cup

