“Useless” – Arsenal fans declare star “should be sold” after first-half performance

Arsenal fans declared an Arsenal star should be sold after a dismal first-half performance.

Theo Walcott has struggled for game-time this season and the star failed to grab his opportunity in the opening 45 minutes for Arsenal.

Arsenal fell 2-1 behind to Championship side Nottingham Forest after 45 minutes.

READ ALSO: Arsene Wenger could cut reign as Arsenal manager short, former Gunners star lined up as possible successor

Theo Walcott was slammed by Arsenal fans after the Gunners fell 2-1 behind to Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The England star has struggled to cement any regular game-time at the Emirates this season and has had to rely on very few opportunities to impress boss Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal fell behind to the Championship side Nottingham Forest after just 45 minutes and much of the blame was placed on the shoulders of Walcott.

Walcott failed to trouble the Championship defence and his lack of first-team action certainly showed.

The winger has only been given consistent starts in the Europa League this season and unlike teammate Jack Wilshere he has been unable to work his way back into Arsene Wenger’s Premier League plans.

Many Arsenal fans took to twitter to vent how bad they judged Walcott’s performance after 45 minutes.

Some Gunners labelled the star as useless and others even suggested his time at the Emirates was over and that he needed to be sold.

the team defended like school kids. Walcott should be sold after this game.FFS — Keep The Faith (@ObakhenaDaniels) January 7, 2018

Even if he bags a goal, just sell him. Walcott. — Meelögsin (@meelogsin) January 7, 2018

The sooner we sell Walcott the better…..the kids showing more desire and talent than him out there #NFFCvAFC — Mark Connolly (@macon1375) January 7, 2018

Walcott needs to go man. He’s actually not doing anything. Scared to take on small small defenders — The Trill (@StillDiggs) January 7, 2018

Never want to see Walcott, iwobi, welbeck and per in an arsenal shirt ever again. — Matt Christopher (@RealMatt19) January 7, 2018

Walcott is actually useless? — FPL Hackney (@FPL_Hackney) January 7, 2018

Remember when Walcott was fast?! — Franck Le Gooner (@Francklegunner) January 7, 2018