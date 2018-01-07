“Useless” – Arsenal fans declare star “should be sold” after first-half performance

Posted by
Theo Walcott was slammed by Arsenal fans after the Gunners fell 2-1 behind to Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The England star has struggled to cement any regular game-time at the Emirates this season and has had to rely on very few opportunities to impress boss Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal fell behind to the Championship side Nottingham Forest after just 45 minutes and much of the blame was placed on the shoulders of Walcott.

Walcott failed to trouble the Championship defence and his lack of first-team action certainly showed.

The winger has only been given consistent starts in the Europa League this season and unlike teammate Jack Wilshere he has been unable to work his way back into Arsene Wenger’s Premier League plans.

Many Arsenal fans took to twitter to vent how bad they judged Walcott’s performance after 45 minutes.

Some Gunners labelled the star as useless and others even suggested his time at the Emirates was over and that he needed to be sold.

