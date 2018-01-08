£89m Man Utd target wants whopping £400k-a-week deal to seal summer move

Man Utd have been heavily linked with top target who is worth £89m

However, reported wage demands could now create a serious problem

£400,000-a-week is significantly more than initial offer, as per report

READ MORE: Chelsea clear the way for £53m superstar to join Manchester United

Man Utd are reportedly keen on signing Antoine Griezmann this summer, but based on this report, it’s going to cost them a lot of money to make it happen.

The 26-year-old has been in decent form so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 22 appearances for Atleti, albeit it’s still a drop off from recent campaigns in which he’s been more of an influential figure for Diego Simeone’s side.

Transfer speculation could perhaps be blamed for that as he is often paired with a move elsewhere at the end of the season, with The Sun noting how Man Utd have been linked with securing an £89m deal to sign the Frenchman in the summer.

However, as per the same report, it’s claimed that Griezmann wants a staggering £400,000-a-week contract, which is £110k-a-week more than the Red Devils were prepared to offer.

In turn, it surely raises question marks over whether or not an agreement on personal terms will be reached, as that is a significant difference between the two parties which will require lengthy negotiations to reach a compromise.

Barcelona are also mentioned as being an interested party, but surely after splashing out £142m on signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool this week, as per BBC Sport, they’ll have to manage their finances moving forward with another marquee signing arguably beyond their means when considering their acquisition of Ousmane Dembele last summer too.

As a result, that should give United more confidence of landing Griezmann, but if those wage demands are accurate, then it may not be as straight forward as assumed for the two parties to reach a deal and to add the Frenchman to a squad already containing star names such as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.