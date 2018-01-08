Manchester City may be just days away from Alexis Sanchez transfer after major development at Arsenal

Manchester City could wrap up the signing of Alexis Sanchez this week

Arsenal are now more willing to consider selling the Chile international

This is largely due to his damaged relationship with his team-mates

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez could reportedly seal a transfer to Manchester City before the end of the week after developments at the Emirates Stadium.

The Chile international has long been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium as his contract has continued to run down, with the Chile international now looking like becoming a free agent in the summer.

However, Arsenal now look to be more open to letting Sanchez go early, with the Independent claiming he could be a City player by the time they face Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners seem to have changed their stance on the 29-year-old due to his damaged relationship with the other players at the club.

Sanchez has also not been at his best for much of this season, perhaps due to being distracted over his future as he clearly doesn’t seem to want to be at Arsenal for much longer.

The Daily Mirror also suggest Arsenal are preparing for Sanchez’s departure by revisiting their interest in Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, who’d be an ideal replacement.

City have been forced to consider improving their options up front this January since the injury sustained by striker Gabriel Jesus.