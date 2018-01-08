Arsenal forced to go back in for £90million transfer by Liverpool and Manchester City

Arsenal look set to revisit their transfer pursuit of Thomas Lemar

Liverpool are also eager to sign the Monaco winger this January

Manchester City are after Alexis Sanchez and look to have sparked Arsenal into life

Arsenal are reportedly set to go back in for £90million Monaco winger Thomas Lemar for two main reasons in this January’s transfer window.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners face another possible bid from Manchester City for Alexis Sanchez this month, which would mean they need to sign a replacement.

Lemar seems an obvious candidate to replace the Chilean at the Emirates Stadium, but as the Mirror note, Liverpool are also looking at him and this could mean a bidding war.

Their report suggests that this potential for big-money offers and a high-profile transfer battle may convince Monaco to change their mind about letting their star player go this winter, having initially looked unlikely to do so.

Lemar stayed in the summer when other big names such as Kylian Mbappe, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy all left, but it seems the Ligue 1 champions are set to be raided once again.

The 22-year-old seems ideal for Arsenal’s style of play, and can fill a variety of attacking roles, just as Sanchez has done in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

So if the Gunners finally get their man, they’ll likely have City and Liverpool to thank for it, in one way or another.

If not for City’s interest in signing Sanchez so quickly, Arsenal would surely not have considered an early move.

And if not for Liverpool’s interest, Monaco would probably not entertain selling him now at all.

Now Arsenal just have to make sure they actually beat Liverpool to the player’s signature.