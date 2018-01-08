Man Utd IN TALKS for £36m signing, in transfer BATTLE with Chelsea

Man Utd and Chelsea are reportedly set to battle it out over a £36m January signing as both clubs look to bolster their attacking options.

With Romelu Lukaku struggling to find his goalscoring form consistently in recent weeks, Mourinho has had to rely on others including Jesse Lingard to step up and fill in.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains sidelined, and so another attacking option would surely suit the Portuguese tactician for the rest of this season and beyond.

According to Foot Mercato, Man Utd have contacted Porto over Moussa Marega, with the 26-year-old scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances so far this season to seemingly attract interest from the scouts at Old Trafford as well as from Chelsea.

However, if United do have genuine aspirations of signing the forward, they’ll have to splash out £36m in order to exercise his buyout clause in his current contract.

It doesn’t feel like one of the more reassuring ways to spend £36m, as Man Utd have been linked with some big names who would be better options in the long-term and are more proven.

Nevertheless, the report claims that Marega has done enough to impress them, and along with Chelsea and Tottenham, it remains to be seen if United can win the transfer race.