Woops! Liverpool just accidentally PUSHED £35million star closer to Manchester United transfer

Double blow for Liverpool after losing Philippe Coutinho

Manchester United could benefit from the deal with Barcelona

Ivan Rakitic is now considering his future at the Nou Camp

Manchester United have been given an accidental boost by Liverpool in their pursuit of the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatia international was linked with the Red Devils about a year ago in a £35million deal, and again this season as part of a possible swap deal involving Anthony Martial.

According to Don Balon, Rakitic is now unsure about his future at the Nou Camp after the arrival of Philippe Coutinho in this January’s transfer window.

The Brazil international completed his move to Barca over the weekend and now looks a direct threat to Rakitic’s place in Ernesto Valverde’s first XI.

Don Balon’s report suggests the 29-year-old would now be ready to push for a move away from the club if he does end up playing less as a result of the addition of Coutinho.

So not only have Liverpool lost their best player and significantly strengthened Barcelona *again*, they also face potentially strengthening arch rivals Manchester United in the process.

Great work all round, guys…