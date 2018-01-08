Manchester United transfer news round-up: £100m winger BOOST, star to reject FOUR clubs for United, £35m Liverpool blunder

Latest Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip

Here’s the latest round-up of Manchester United transfer news as we get into the thick of January and some major deals start to go through.

Philippe Coutinho joining Barcelona has been the biggest story so far, and rumour has it that could affect United’s transfer plans for the better.

Here’s today’s five biggest transfer stories involving the Red Devils…

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has given Manchester United major hope of sealing the £100million transfer of Thomas Lemar this January.

The French winger, also a target for the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, was initially not for sale, only for Jardim to now accept that he cannot make any guarantees about what happens this month.

‘We do not typically sell players in the winter transfer window, but the month is long and many things could happen,’ he confirmed.

Manchester United look to be the lone suitors for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala with the news that PSG have pulled out of the running.

The Argentine has been in sensational form in Serie A for the last few years and recent rumours suggested United could pay as much as £140million for his signature.

It looks like they could now do so without competition as PSG’s chairman ruled out joining the race for his signing.