Arsenal transfer target informs Jose Mourinho he’s decided to quit Manchester United

Marouane Fellaini has reportedly decided to quit Manchester United

The Belgian has been linked with Arsenal and wants a new challenge

Fellaini is said to have informed the club of his desire to move on

Marouane Fellaini has reportedly informed Manchester United that he’s decided he wants to quit the club instead of signing a new contract.

The Belgium international has been a key part of Jose Mourinho’s first-team, showing his reliability and work-rate in midfield to make up for a lack of the kind of flair and technique many players at big clubs possess.

Fellaini’s contribution to United has clearly not gone unnoticed, with the Daily Express linking him as a possible transfer target for Arsenal earlier this season.

However, it seems his future could be elsewhere as the Sun report that he’s told United he’s leaving and is now free to negotiate with foreign clubs this winter.

This puts Arsenal at a disadvantage, and it may be that part of Fellaini’s desire for a new challenge is to play abroad.

The Sun certainly suggest so, as their report states that the 30-year-old feels undervalued in English football.

It remains to be seen where Fellaini will end up, but United will be weaker for not having him around, though they recently did well to hold on to some other key midfielders.

With the contracts of Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Daley Blind also coming to an end at the end of this season, United triggered options to keep all four of them at Old Trafford for another year, according to the Daily Mirror.