Manchester United gifted chance to SMASH club transfer record for £140m star after MAJOR decision by PSG

Manchester United handed huge Paulo Dybala transfer hope

PSG have ruled out moving for the Juventus forward

The Argentine has been linked with a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala after PSG ruled out the possibility of a transfer.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for as much as £140million in recent weeks, with some talk of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan also on the cards.

As well as that, Dybala has attracted rumoured interest from big names like Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG, though the latter have now ruled out swooping for him.

With the likes of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe up front, there seems little need for Dybala as well, and that could be behind their thinking.

‘The truth is there are a lot of good players in Serie A, not just Dybala,’ said PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi

‘If we are interested in him, we’ll call Juventus. (Juve president Andrea) Agnelli is a good friend but I can tell you that Dybala, at the moment, is not the key to PSG’s future.’

With talk of interest from Real and Barca somewhat dying down recently, this surely puts United in the driving seat to finalise what would be a club-record transfer of £140m for Dybala.