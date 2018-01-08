Manchester United give green light to SHOCK swap deal involving £200million duo

Manchester United look to have ruled themselves out of re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo, potentially clearing the way for Chelsea to land him in a surprise swap deal.

According to Don Balon, the Blues are the only club offering Ronaldo the return to the Premier League that he so craves, and Eden Hazard could move to Real Madrid in an exchange.

Ronaldo could be a dream signing for Chelsea if he regains his top form, though it seems United may be put off bringing him back to Old Trafford as he nears his 33rd birthday and suffers a dip in his performances this term.

This has led United to allowing Chelsea to move for him, and it seems the Portugal international is keen on the offer from Stamford Bridge.

This would come as some shock due to both Ronaldo’s ties with United and Chelsea’s risky acceptance of losing a star like Hazard while he’s still at his peak.

Real will be happy after chasing Hazard for some time, with some rumours suggesting he could cost as much as £100million.

Ronaldo would likely have cost a similar amount but it remains to be seen how much money would change hands if the pair simply swapped places.