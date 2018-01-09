DONE DEAL! Man Utd contract signed, club DELIGHTED to wrap up deal

It may have been a little quiet on the transfer front to start January as far as Man Utd are concerned, but fans will be hoping that this is the first of a few deals this month.

The club have confirmed that they’ve reached an agreement which sees youngster Aliou Traore sign his first professional contract at Old Trafford.

Having turned 17, the teenager has committed his future to the Red Devils, and will be hopeful that he can now progress and develop his game to eventually become a first-team star.

That’s still a long way off, but head of the United academy, Nicky Butt, was delighted with the news and is seemingly tipping the youngster to enjoy a bright future at Man Utd.

“Aliou is a tremendously gifted young player and we are all delighted to see him sign his first professional contract at Manchester United,” he is quoted ass saying by the Manchester Evening News.

“Aliou will naturally need time to adapt, but he has an exciting future ahead of him and we are all looking forward to seeing his performances for the Under-18s in the second half of this season.”

After a trial last year, Traore was signed by United last summer but the announcement didn’t come until December. Following the news that Angel Gomes penned an agreement with the club last month, this is another huge long-term boost as the club will hope to continue to develop some real talent in their academy.