Man Utd risk MISSING OUT to Euro giants in bid to land €100m SUPERSTAR

Man Utd are reportedly at risk of missing out on a world-class star that they’ve been heavily linked with signing for some time.

The Red Devils are at risk of falling short of their lofty expectations this season, as after being dumped out of the League Cup while they sit 15 points adrift of rivals Man City at the top of the Premier League table, they have two fronts left on which to fight for silverware.

In turn, the lack of success could lead to more reinforcements arriving at Old Trafford, and one player that had been linked with a move to Man Utd was Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman has emerged as one of the top players in Europe for club and country in recent years, albeit he’s suffered a bit of a dip this year with speculation over his future continuing to swirl around him.

Nevertheless, as per ESPN FC, along with his partner, it’s claimed that he may have reservations about moving to Manchester and additionally, he has a preference to stay in Spain.

That will be music to the ears of Barcelona who are also interested in acquiring him even after splashing out £142m on Philippe Coutinho this month, as either they or United would have to spend €100m on Griezmann to exercise his release clause, as per the report.

This latest development could force the Red Devils to look elsewhere, but time will tell if Mourinho and the appeal of playing for the Premier League giants can still sway Griezmann to England, with his friend and compatriot Paul Pogba potentially needed to do some convincing after his work with Romelu Lukaku!