Man Utd transfer round-up: £35m star agrees to move, Dybala boost and utility man set for exit

Man Utd are being heavily mentioned in the transfer rumour columns this month, with various reports claiming activity could be on the way.

Jose Mourinho could arguably do with mid-season reinforcements to ensure that he can enjoy some level of success in his second season in charge, with United out of the League Cup and 15 points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

In turn, strengthening his squad further could help them enjoy a strong finish to the campaign, while also putting some pieces in place to go again next year and get closer to major honours.

Man Utd target agrees to move, but terms not yet decided

According to the Metro, as per reports in Italy, Paris Saint-Germain star Lucas Moura has agreed to a move to Man Utd, although the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement on the terms of his move.

It’s claimed that he will cost £35m, but United have been seeking a loan move.

The Brazilian has struggled for playing time this season following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer, and so a move elsewhere would certainly suit him and PSG, while the Red Devils could benefit from a different attacking option with the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata struggling to have a consistent impact.

Dybala boost, Blind linked with an exit as Mourinho opens door

Elsewhere, according to the Manchester Evening News, PSG have cooled talk linking them with a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, leaving United with less competition for their target.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure for the Bianconeri since his move from Palermo in 2015, growing in influence and responsibility year on year.

He’s scored 59 goals in 122 appearances, and is on course to make this his most prolific campaign yet, while he’s helped Juve to two Serie A titles and domestic cups in the last two years.

United would certainly be fortunate to prise him away from Turin, as he’s a top-class player who is only going to improve as he matures and develops his game further. Likely to work in a front pairing with Romelu Lukaku if signed, that would be a threatening attacking duo full of creativity, flair, presence and goals.

Meanwhile, the Metro claim that one player who could be heading in the opposite direction is Daley Blind, with Mourinho now open to letting him leave which could alert Barcelona.

The Dutchman has been a useful and versatile member of the squad since he signed in 2014, making 139 appearances for the Red Devils. However he’s struggled to nail a spot down in the line-up this season, falling further down the pecking order with the signings of the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, while Ashley Young has even been preferred to him at left-back.

In turn, it doesn’t look as though he will be a prominent figure moving forward, and so an exit would suit all parties.