Tottenham target drops hint on social media, void to be filled after exit

Tottenham target sparks fresh speculation with Twitter post

Zaha has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace

Hodgson adamant that his prized asset isn’t going anywhere this month

READ MORE: Spurs ready to reignite interest in Barcelona star following Ross Barkley’s £15M Chelsea switch

Having been linked with a move to Tottenham, Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha has dropped what could be perceived as a hint over his future.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances for Palace so far this season, but beyond the numbers, he is a focal point in Roy Hodgson’s plans moving forward.

In turn, it came as no surprise to hear the former England boss rule out an exit last week, with Football.London noting that Spurs held an interest in the winger.

It remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham heed his advice to “not waste their time” by making an enquiry, or any other club for that matter, but Zaha has got supporters talking after his latest post on Twitter.

Fans have commented on the post below which reads: “Young but I’m ready”, as to what he means he’s ready for, with a number of club names appearing as they seemingly believe that he’s talking about his future and a move elsewhere with the January transfer window open for business.

A handful of Tottenham supporters have left some encouragement and directed him towards north London, but time will tell if a move materialises this month.

Mauricio Pochettino will arguably be thinking about bringing someone in, not necessarily spending as much as it may take to prise Zaha away from Palace, especially after the club sent Georges-Kevin Nkoudou out on loan to Burnley for the rest of the campaign.

As per BBC Sport, the 22-year-old has moved to Turf Moor on a temporary basis, with Tottenham undoubtedly hoping that a run of games under Sean Dyche can build up his confidence and he can return to have a real go at breaking into the team on a regular basis.

For now though, the focus is on Zaha and whether or not he’s eyeing a move elsewhere before the end of the month. It won’t be a like-for-like swap given Nkoudou has struggled, and so if Pochettino moves this month, it will be a major upgrade.